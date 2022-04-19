Investments in local cos to remain strong

MUMBAI : Indian private equity and venture capital fund managers raised more than $4 billion in the first quarter of 2022, a sharp rise over the previous quarters, indicating that private investments into local companies will remain strong this year too tracking record investments last year.

Data from financial markets tracker Refinitiv showed that fund managers raised $4.4 billion in the March quarter, a more than threefold increase from $1.23 billion in the December quarter, and also significantly higher than the $1.61 billion raised in the same period a year earlier.

Another report by IVCA-EY pegged the fundraising amount at $4.6 billion this March quarter. Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments and exits record all-time highs of $77 billion and $43.2 billion respectively in 2022, according to IVCA-EY.

“The momentum was driven by several significant factors including historically low interest rate environment, digital acceleration and transformation, and increasing depth in startup ecosystem. There is also substantial capital waiting to be deployed as India-based PE funds raised $4.4 billion so far this year, more than double the amount raised from the first quarter of last year, pushing fundraising activity to more than $21 billion from 2019 to first quarter of this year," said Elaine Tan, senior analyst at Refinitiv, an LSEG Business.

Fundraising in the March quarter this year was led by HDFC Capital’s affordable real estate fund which bagged $1.8 billion, followed by National Infrastructure and Investment Fund’s strategic opportunities fund, which raised $1.1 billion, Refinitiv data showed.

While these two funds commanded bulk of the fundraising in the quarter, activity was also seen across sectors and thematic funds. The robust fundraising comes at a time PE/VC investments in India continued to remain strong despite several global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds during the March quarter. According to the IVCA-EY monthly PE/VC roundup, the quarter saw investments of $15.5 billion, a 54% jump from a year earlier.

“Fundraising in Q1 was quite widespread across real estate, ESG and climate change themes, late stage technology businesses, healthcare as well as venture debt. For the rest of the year, we believe that tech and tech related investments will be the pre-dominant theme for new PE funds this year," said Vivek Soni, partner and national leader, private equity services, EY.