It is just the latest example of big global investors using their buying power to push for changes in how companies deal with broad social issues. The last time FAIRR pushed hard on the topic of antibiotics, between 2016 and 2019, it secured backing from over 70 institutional investors managing $5.5 trillion in assets combined. These funds notched up some successes, including getting more than a dozen fast-food companies to create policies concerning the use of antibiotics.