Mumbai: Investors and proxy firms have criticized APL Apollo Tubes Ltd’s proposed deal with Tata Steel Ltd, calling the transaction unfair to the company’s minority shareholders, raising concerns whether the ₹28,000-crore deal will receive shareholder approval.
Mumbai: Investors and proxy firms have criticized APL Apollo Tubes Ltd’s proposed deal with Tata Steel Ltd, calling the transaction unfair to the company’s minority shareholders, raising concerns whether the ₹28,000-crore deal will receive shareholder approval.
The key concern lies in the complex structuring of the transaction, where APL Apollo will buy two assets from Tata Steel for a combined ₹28,000 crore, funded through debt. Tata Steel, in turn, will pay ₹15,510 crore for the 26.38% promoter stake in the tubes manufacturing company and make an open offer for another 26% stake, costing about ₹16,756 crore upon full subscription.
The key concern lies in the complex structuring of the transaction, where APL Apollo will buy two assets from Tata Steel for a combined ₹28,000 crore, funded through debt. Tata Steel, in turn, will pay ₹15,510 crore for the 26.38% promoter stake in the tubes manufacturing company and make an open offer for another 26% stake, costing about ₹16,756 crore upon full subscription.
Effectively, APL Apollo will shoulder most of the debt burden for Tata Steel’s ₹32,265-crore takeover, investors argued. The promoter will exit at ₹2,100 per share, while the shareholders will be left holding a stock that traded at ₹1,668.15 on the BSE on Monday after a sell-off wiped out more than a fifth of APL Apollo's value.
At least one mutual fund manager and one proxy advisory firm told Mint that they were against the transaction.
"This deal is unfair to minority shareholders of APL Apollo Tubes because APL Apollo is buying Tata Steel's assets at huge valuations while also funding the [promoter] Sanjay Gupta family exit at atrocious valuations," said Shriram Subramanian, managing director of proxy advisory firm InGovern.
The tube maker will be left with significant debt and its minority shareholders will see their equity value decrease as the company takes years to pay off the debt, he said, adding that his firm will advise shareholders to vote against this deal.
A mutual fund manager with a small exposure to the company suggested that Tata Steel should take on the debt to fund the acquisition, and not the other way around.
"Since you have sold to Tata Steel, why are you taking on debt to buy their assets? Let them, after they take over, do what they have to,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We will vote against the resolution for acquiring the assets."
Investors and analysts aired their frustration on social media on Tuesday when Indian markets were shut for a public holiday, a day after the deal was announced.
"A large amount of debt is being taken on by APL to finance the deal. Huge earnings risk looms from interest payments until this is paid back or refinanced,” Robert Marshall-Lee, founding partner and chief investment officer of Cusana Capital, wrote on LinkedIn.
He disclosed that his company did not own APL shares.
“The earnings pressure could depress the share price, allowing Tata to buy more shares at below true intrinsic value," he said. "In summary, circular financing of the whole deal only suits the selling promoters and buying party, but looks highly abusive of minorities," he said.
Similarly, social media platform X was rife with investor grievances about the deal.
"After four decades of being in the Investment Banking space, am a seeing a deal that's so universally panned and slaughtered like this apology of a governance package, called the Tata Steel APL deal! It's so patently arbitrary and positively hostile to shareholder interest," N. Jayakumar, managing director of Prime Securities, a listed investment banking firm, wrote.
The emotional pitch by Sanjay Gupta, APL Apollo’s chairman and exiting promoter, who likened the company to his mother and pledged to stay on until its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) grew over five-fold to ₹10,000 crore, did little to soothe investor ire. The company management’s guidance that Tata Steel will recapitalize the company starting as early as next year and make it debt-free within three years, also failed to cheer investors.
"Out of the ₹28,000 crore, we will look at about ₹10,000 crore on APL Apollo and the rest of the ₹18,000 crore we will find the ways to equitise or capitalise through different instruments in different tranches in a manner where both the price and terms are fair and appropriate for the minority shareholders," Tata Steel chief financial officer (CFO) Koushik Chatterjee said during an analyst call on Monday evening, adding that they intend to make APL Apollo debt-free.
The ₹28,000-crore acquisition could require shareholder approval if it surpasses materiality thresholds for APL Apollo, a company with a market capitalization of about ₹46,300 crore as of Tuesday. If the investor displeasure isn’t managed, the company may find it difficult to get the 75% approval required for the deal to pass through.
Currently, Tata Steel holds 9.91% of the company’s shares, which it acquired from the promoters in a block deal on Monday. The Gupta family owns 18.27%, and public shareholders hold the remaining 71.82%. Tata Steel won’t be voting on any shareholder resolutions as the shares are kept in escrow, the company said.
The deal may also qualify as a related party transaction (RPT), since by the time the acquisition of Tata Steel’s assets by APL Apollo was disclosed on Sunday, the media had already reported a potential takeover of the company by Tata Steel, according to JN Gupta, managing director of Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), a proxy advisory firm.
“A deal becomes an RPT at the time of approval or at the time of consummation? Because before the acquisition is completed, Tata Steel has already bought a 10% promoter stake and disclosed its intention of gaining majority control,” he said. He refrained from commenting on whether he will ask shareholders to vote for the transaction or against it, saying that he will cross that bridge when it arrives.
Adding to investor concerns, Axis Capital downgraded APL Apollo Tubes to 'Sell' from 'Buy', cutting its target price by 59% to ₹1,420 per share. The brokerage cited the expensive valuation of the proposed acquisition and the sharp increase in debt, in its report dated 23 November.
However, even if APL Apollo shareholders reject the asset acquisitions, Tata Steel can go ahead with its plan to acquire a stake in the company. The two deals are not linked, Chatterjee told reporters during a media call on Monday evening.