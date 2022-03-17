Investors slow push into bank-loan funds

Now, concerns that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising energy prices could slow the U.S. economy have led some investors to question whether the Fed will raise interest rates as aggressively as expected just a few weeks ago. That, in turn, has sapped interest in the funds, which had net inflows of $15.1 million in the week ending March 9, down from $179.1 million a week earlier and a record $2.29 billion the week of Feb. 9, Refinitiv Lipper said.