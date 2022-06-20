Investors to decide on Dish TV chairman Jawahar Goel’s reappointment this week

Investors to decide on Dish TV chairman Jawahar Goel’s reappointment this week2 min read . 01:25 AM IST
- Investors are likely to vote against the proposal to extend Goel’s and CEO Anil Dua’s terms for another three years
MUMBAI :The tussle between Dish TV India Ltd and its shareholders over chairman Jawahar Goel’s reappointment on its board is set to reach an inflection point this week with the e-voting process beginning today.
Investors, led by Yes Bank Ltd, Dish’s largest shareholder with a 24.78% stake, are expected to vote against Dish TV board’s proposal to extend Goel’s term for another three years and appointing Rajagopal Venkateish as independent director. However, investors are in favour of chief executive Anil Dua’s reappointment as whole-time director on the board.
The results will be disclosed at the company’s extraordinary general meeting scheduled for Friday. Yes Bank has been pressing for the reconstitution of the company’s board since September 2021.
Goel, the younger brother of Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra, owns 5.93%.
Dish TV sought shareholder approval after the board proposed to re-appoint Goel when his term as chairman ended in March.
According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s rules, resolution for appointment of a director has to be approved by 75% of shareholders within three months.
“It will be the second time when Dish TV could see shareholders rejecting the resolutions," said a company executive requesting anonymity. In December 2021, shareholders had unanimously rejected the three proposals by Dish TV.
Besides Goel and Dua, Dish TV’s five-member board comprises independent directors B.D. Narang, Rashmi Aggarwal and Shankar Aggarwal.
Narang’s term will also end at the annual general meeting, which could further make it difficult for the Chandra family to maintain its hold.
In a last-ditch effort by the Chandras, Dish TV held talks with potential investors who could side with the promoters. It held discussions with Singapore’s Cargill Trade and Structured Finance and Minneapolis-based Varde Partners, after the talks with Bharti Airtel fell through, two executives privy to the development said, also requesting anonymity.
The Chandras are finding it difficult to bring an investor or a white knight on board as the promoters are demanding that Goel must be allowed to continue for a few years, the two executives added.
Email queries to spokespersons of Yes Bank, Dish, Structured Finance and Cargill Trade went unanswered till press time. Varde Partners declined to comment.
However, Dish TV is leaving no stone unturned to ensure Goel continues on the board. A promoter entity, World Crest Advisors, filed a plea before the Bombay High Court last week to restrain Yes Bank from voting at the EGM, but failed to get an interim relief.
Dish TV has been locked in a legal battle with Yes Bank since June 2021. On 3 September, the lender had asked Dish to reconstitute its board by removing five of the six directors and set up a seven-member board.