Investors want a piece of DeepSeek. Its founder says not now.
Rebecca Feng , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Mar 2025, 07:37 PM IST
SummaryThe chatbot startup has problems, but its founder doesn’t want new shareholders to be one of them.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The founder of Chinese artificial-intelligence star DeepSeek has rejected proposals to make quick money from his programs, telling prospective investors that he wants to keep the science-project ethos that brought him global renown.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less