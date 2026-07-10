Global PE firm Invus nears ₹500 crore minority stake in restaurant operator Popo Ventures

Global private equity firm Invus Group is close to acquiring a minority stake worth about ₹500 crore in Bengaluru-based Popo Ventures, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The deal is expected to value the restaurant operator at ₹1,100-1,350 crore, the people said, adding that it would mark the company's first external fundraise.
Invus has seen success in its restaurant business investments globally and scaled them well. It aims to replicate the same in India, one of the people cited above said.
Invus and Popo Ventures did not respond to Mint's requests for comment till the time of publishing.
The development comes amid rising investor interest in India's restaurant and QSR space. India's $80-billion food services market is projected to grow at a 10-11% CAGR through 2030, driven by the rapid expansion of organised players. The rise of online food delivery and branded dine-in formats is accelerating this shift.