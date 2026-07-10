Global PE firm Invus nears ₹500 crore minority stake in restaurant operator Popo Ventures

Priyamvada C
2 min read10 Jul 2026, 05:00 PM IST
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Global private equity firm Invus Group is set to acquire a ₹500 crore minority stake in Bengaluru's Popo Ventures, valuing the company at ₹1,100-1,350 crore.(Pixabay)
Summary
Invus Group is close to investing 500 crore in Bengaluru-based restaurant operator Popo Ventures, underscoring rising private equity interest in India's fast-growing dining sector.

Global private equity firm Invus Group is close to acquiring a minority stake worth about 500 crore in Bengaluru-based Popo Ventures, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The deal is expected to value the restaurant operator at 1,100-1,350 crore, the people said, adding that it would mark the company's first external fundraise.

Invus has seen success in its restaurant business investments globally and scaled them well. It aims to replicate the same in India, one of the people cited above said.

Invus and Popo Ventures did not respond to Mint's requests for comment till the time of publishing.

Also Read | Blue Tokai Coffee courts PE funds for its largest ever fundraise at $100 million

The development comes amid rising investor interest in India's restaurant and QSR space. India's $80-billion food services market is projected to grow at a 10-11% CAGR through 2030, driven by the rapid expansion of organised players. The rise of online food delivery and branded dine-in formats is accelerating this shift.

Founded in 2020 by brothers Abhijit Gupta (AB Gupta) and Nikhil Gupta, Bengaluru-based Popo Ventures operates restaurant brands including The Pizza Bakery, Paris Panini and Smash Guys.

In April, Moneycontrol first reported that the company was in discussions with several investors, including Norwest Venture Partners, A91 Partners, TR Capital and Temasek, for a minority stake sale. The company has been profitable and reported a revenue of about 175 crore in FY25.

Deal momentum

The proposed transaction follows a string of deals across India's restaurant and food services sector in recent months.

Earlier this week, Inspira Global completed the acquisition of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd (RBA), the operator of Burger King in India and Burger King and Popeyes in Indonesia.

In April, private equity firm Siguler Guff invested $40 million in Trimex Foods Pvt Ltd, the exclusive Indian franchise partner for global brands such as Chili's Grill & Bar, PAUL and Cinnabon.

In March, Burma Burma raised 738 crore from existing investor Negen Capital and new investors Endurance Capital and Coheron Wealth. Burger Singh secured 782 crore in a funding round led by Artal Asia Pte Ltd, alongside Negen Undiscovered Value Fund and Aurum Rising India Fund.

Sector consolidation

Consolidation is also gathering pace across the sector.

Listed player Sapphire Foods India is preparing to merge with Devyani International in a nearly $1-billion deal.

Devyani has also announced plans to acquire homegrown chain Biryani By Kilo, while Wow! Momo raised capital from Singularity in December.

Also Read | Bengaluru-based Truffles explores options to raise capital, appoints banker

Mint has also reported on Truffles' private fundraising plans, Subway India's proposed public listing, and Bengaluru-based The Filter Coffee raising capital from the family office of Bikaji promoter.

About the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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