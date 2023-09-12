IOCL, BPCL, HPCL's gross refining margins to remain in the range of $9 to $10 bbl: CareEdge3 min read 12 Sep 2023, 12:15 PM IST
CareEdge ratings: India's refiners are expected to maintain gross refinery margins (GRMs) of $9 to $10 per barrel for the remainder of FY24, despite rising crude prices and potential restrictions on the supply of Russian crude.
In its analysis, CareEdge Ratings forecasted that Indian refiners' gross refinery margins (GRMs) would continue to be in the $9 to $10 per barrel range for the remainder of FY24, despite rising crude prices and potential restrictions on the supply of Russian crude.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message