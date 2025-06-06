IPL 2025: Restaurants see strong delivery growth driven by cricket fever

“We prioritize IPL in our delivery marketing calendar because it has a proven track record of driving orders. In April, delivery was up 39% and dine-in rose 6%. In May, delivery growth slowed to 5%, while dine-in increased by 30%, partly because of the India-Pakistan situation which led to the IPL being paused briefly. For us, the key challenge is to maintain and improve margins even as we compete for customer attention during such high-traffic periods," he said.