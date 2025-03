A mad scramble to be seen on the biggest stage in the world. Not for the cricketers. That’s done and dusted. It is a different matter for advertisers.

Valued at around $12 billion and reaching more than 450 million viewers, the IPL is far more than a cricket tournament; it is a cultural phenomenon. Do we remember a time when we tuned in eagerly not just to watch our favourite cricketers take to the field but also some truly wonderful advertising?

There is a broad consensus that over the last few years, the quality of the advertising on the IPL has been on the decline. That’s not to dismiss the occasional brilliance we still see. There have certainly been stand-out ads, but those pieces of work that linger on in memory long after the season is over have become fewer with every passing edition.

This is worrying.

Memorability matters. It helps people buy, not just in the moment but also in the future.

The way people watch the IPL today is fundamentally different and more complex. Before Hotstar and the rise of Jio, people gathered around the television—a screen that had their complete attention.

Today, things are different.

The difference

People often do other things while they watch, hopping between multiple screens. At the same time, the number of advertisers is rising significantly. According to a TAM Sports report, the number of categories and advertisers increased by 40% and 26%, respectively, during IPL 17 and IPL 16. Now, brands must break through a wall of ads—often within a matter of seconds. It is this complexity that makes craft and discipline so important.

Investing in one of the most precious media opportunities in the world is a big decision. It is a signal of ambition, a rare opportunity to be remembered by and to move hundreds of millions of people.

How the brand shows up matters. It ought to be driven by strategic and long-term considerations. We must think about what we are putting into the work and give it the time and diligence it needs. Yet remarkably, for the most part, this diligence is applied to the evaluation on the media buy. Not so with the advertising and content that it carries. In our endless conversations around impressions and conversions, we seem to be losing sight of a fundamental truth—it is creativity and consistency that creates memorability.

What we see instead, by and large, are poorly crafted last-minute dashes featuring celebrities, jokes and shoddy storytelling. Advertisers come and go each season. Advertising that’s inconsistent and doesn’t stand the test of time.

The answer? Well, doing the basics right.

What is the brand’s story? What is the most moving, disruptive or compelling way to tell that story? What is the cultural and product relevance? How will this be consistent with the years’ worth of work we need to do to be noticed and bought?

These questions require strategic discipline, clarity, reflection, and time—all of which are in short supply and, dare I say, unfashionable.

We've stopped paying attention to the evidence in the noise of digital, data, and technology buzzwords. Popular, likeable, and interesting work is watched and loved by many people at the same time. Consistent, distinct and particular to how your brand shows up everywhere, every single time.

The brand. That’s what builds business. It might sound boring, but it still works. Ignore it at your peril as the IPL grows and competition gets fiercer.

To make the IPL count, we’re going to have to look back to go forward again.

(Aditya Kanthy is the CEO of Omnicom Advertising Group India)