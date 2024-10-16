Companies
IPO-bound Afcons Infra sees record order inflow
Summary
- The Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm has recieved order inflows to the tune of ₹19,000 crore in the first half of FY25
Mumbai: IPO-bound Afcons Infrastructure Ltd received record orders in the first half of FY25—more than the previous highest annual business inflow—as the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group firm expands business on the back of higher credit lines from lenders.
