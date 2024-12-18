IPO-bound Ventive Hospitality to buy, develop hotels as temple tourism rises
Summary
- Blackstone and Panchshil together own more than 80% of Ventive Hospitality, which is set to raise ₹1,600 crore through an IPO. The proceeds of the IPO will be mainly used to pare debt. The price band is set at ₹610-643 and the IPO will remain open for bidding during 20-24 December.
Bengaluru: Ventive Hospitality Ltd, a joint venture between Pune-based real estate developer Panchshil Realty and global asset manager Blackstone, is looking to expand its hotel business to capitalize on a surge in leisure travel and temple tourism in India, senior company officials told Mint.