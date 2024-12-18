IPO-bound Ventive Hospitality to buy, develop hotels as temple tourism rises

Blackstone and Panchshil together own more than 80% of Ventive Hospitality, which is set to raise ₹1,600 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The proceeds of the IPO will be mainly used to pare debt. The offering comprises only a primary share issue and has no offer-for-sale component, and includes reservation of shares worth ₹1 crore for the company’s employees, according to its red herring prospectus. The price band is set at ₹610-643 and the IPO will remain open for bidding during 20-24 December.