NSE, Jio to launch mega listings in September; to lead India's second-half IPO revival

The highly anticipated IPOs of NSE and Jio Platforms in September are expected to revive India's public markets, paving the way for a busier second half as more companies head to the bourses, bankers and industry executives said.
Both NSE and Jio Platforms filed their draft papers in June to raise about ₹30,000-31,500 crore and ₹37,000-37,700 crore, respectively, making them India's biggest IPOs to date. By comparison, Hyundai India's IPO in October 2024 raised about ₹27,870 crore, while LIC's issue in May 2022 was worth ₹20,557 crore.