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NSE, Jio to launch mega listings in September; to lead India's second-half IPO revival

Priyamvada CAgnidev Bhattacharya
4 min read3 Aug 2026, 08:31 AM IST
The upcoming IPOs of NSE and Jio Platforms aim to rejuvenate India's public markets this September, with expected raises of $3 billion and $4 billion, respectively.
The upcoming IPOs of NSE and Jio Platforms aim to rejuvenate India's public markets this September, with expected raises of $3 billion and $4 billion, respectively.
Summary

Mega IPOs from NSE and Jio Platforms are expected to revive India’s primary market, boosting investor sentiment and unlocking a packed pipeline of companies waiting to go public.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : The highly anticipated IPOs of NSE and Jio Platforms in September are expected to revive India's public markets, paving the way for a busier second half as more companies head to the bourses, bankers and industry executives said.

MUMBAI : The highly anticipated IPOs of NSE and Jio Platforms in September are expected to revive India's public markets, paving the way for a busier second half as more companies head to the bourses, bankers and industry executives said.

Both NSE and Jio Platforms filed their draft papers in June to raise about 30,000-31,500 crore and 37,000-37,700 crore, respectively, making them India's biggest IPOs to date. By comparison, Hyundai India's IPO in October 2024 raised about 27,870 crore, while LIC's issue in May 2022 was worth 20,557 crore.

Both NSE and Jio Platforms filed their draft papers in June to raise about 30,000-31,500 crore and 37,000-37,700 crore, respectively, making them India's biggest IPOs to date. By comparison, Hyundai India's IPO in October 2024 raised about 27,870 crore, while LIC's issue in May 2022 was worth 20,557 crore.

Mint reported in July that Jio has begun marketing for its planned listing, while the Securities and Exchange Board of India settled all legal cases against NSE last week, clearing the way for another mega listing.

The timing is significant as India's IPO market appears to be emerging from months of valuation resets and global uncertainty. Bankers expect successful marquee listings to improve investor confidence, provide pricing benchmarks for large issuers and unlock a crowded pipeline of companies awaiting market conditions to stabilize.

Also Read | FPIs avoid IPOs, pivot to block deals amid high valuations, says Kotak's Ramesh

"We are seeing a clear revival in IPO activity as market volatility has moderated and investor confidence has improved. Several companies that had deferred launches due to global uncertainty are now actively preparing to access the market," said Raghav Gupta, joint CEO, IIFL Capital.

He added that the pipeline of companies that have either filed or are preparing to file is among the strongest in recent years.

"If market conditions remain supportive, total capital raised could approach or even exceed last year's levels. More importantly, we expect higher quality issuers and a wider sector mix, which would make this cycle more sustainable," Gupta said.

Emails sent to Jio and NSE on Friday did not elicit a response till the time of publishing.

Momentum builds

They will join a growing list of companies such as SBI Funds Management, Manipal Health, Indo-IMM, Cube Highways and Juniper Green Energy that have gone public in recent weeks. According to Prime Database, July saw 12 companies raise 28,584 crore through IPOs—the highest monthly fundraising so far this year.

Since January, around 40 companies have raised 51,576 crore, with more than half of that amount coming in July. They include Fractal Analytics, Shadowfax Technologies, Aye Finance, CleanMax Energy, Turtlemint Fintech and Sedemac Mechatronics, according to Prime Database.

In recent years, IPO activity has been concentrated in the latter part of the year, with the first half often disrupted by macroeconomic uncertainties such as covid-19, wars and tariffs, said Prime Database managing director Pranav Haldea.

"With DII increasingly playing a huge role," he added, "listing activity has sustained through December."

The current pipeline spans financial services, healthcare, consumer, manufacturing, technology and new-age businesses, including Dhoot Transmissions, Zepto, Shiprocket, PhonePe, Oyo and Milky Mist.

Also Read | Jio, NSE IPOs set stage for new record! Here are the 5 largest issues

Valuation hurdle

Not all IPO-bound companies, however, are rushing to market. Several are reassessing timing as market volatility has compressed valuations and altered issue sizes, forcing them to refile draft papers or defer listings altogether.

Quick commerce company Zepto, for instance, said last week it would raise funds through a pre-IPO private placement before proceeding with its public listing after facing steep valuation haircuts during investor roadshows.

While the regulator does not intervene in valuation pricing, "it is aggressively stress-testing the factual basis behind high-valuation narratives," said Archana Balasubramanian, partner at Agama Law Associates.

“In DRHP reviews, the strongest pushback centres on key performance indicators, related-party transactions, and vague allocations toward 'general corporate purposes.' The regulator is insisting on empirical verification from merchant bankers for operational metrics to ensure retail investors aren't buying into inflated storytelling,” she added.

Domestic support

The IPO market has navigated geopolitical conflicts, trade wars and foreign investor outflows since the start of the year, leaving domestic institutional investors (DIIs) to play a larger role in price discovery.

DIIs have pushed back against aggressive valuations in several offerings, resulting in sharp markdowns from companies' last private funding rounds. While such corrections are inevitable, companies are recalibrating issue sizes and staggering fundraising plans to better match investor demand, Gupta said.

While global investors remain selective, strong participation from DIIs and retail investors has provided a solid foundation for the IPO market, he said. Foreign capital, though selective, would further strengthen demand, particularly for well-priced, high-quality large IPOs.

Also Read | Does the mega-IPO rush in America signal the boom before a market bust?

Overall, improving domestic sentiment and the gradual return of foreign capital are expected to support the primary market in the second half.

"With about 245 DRHPs in the pipeline including 175 under Sebi observation, the volume is substantial," said Ankit Rajgarhia, partner, Bahuguna Law Associates.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNSE, Jio to launch mega listings in September; to lead India's second-half IPO revival

NSE, Jio to launch mega listings in September; to lead India's second-half IPO revival

Priyamvada CAgnidev Bhattacharya
4 min read3 Aug 2026, 08:31 AM IST
The upcoming IPOs of NSE and Jio Platforms aim to rejuvenate India's public markets this September, with expected raises of $3 billion and $4 billion, respectively.
The upcoming IPOs of NSE and Jio Platforms aim to rejuvenate India's public markets this September, with expected raises of $3 billion and $4 billion, respectively.
Summary

Mega IPOs from NSE and Jio Platforms are expected to revive India’s primary market, boosting investor sentiment and unlocking a packed pipeline of companies waiting to go public.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : The highly anticipated IPOs of NSE and Jio Platforms in September are expected to revive India's public markets, paving the way for a busier second half as more companies head to the bourses, bankers and industry executives said.

MUMBAI : The highly anticipated IPOs of NSE and Jio Platforms in September are expected to revive India's public markets, paving the way for a busier second half as more companies head to the bourses, bankers and industry executives said.

Both NSE and Jio Platforms filed their draft papers in June to raise about 30,000-31,500 crore and 37,000-37,700 crore, respectively, making them India's biggest IPOs to date. By comparison, Hyundai India's IPO in October 2024 raised about 27,870 crore, while LIC's issue in May 2022 was worth 20,557 crore.

Both NSE and Jio Platforms filed their draft papers in June to raise about 30,000-31,500 crore and 37,000-37,700 crore, respectively, making them India's biggest IPOs to date. By comparison, Hyundai India's IPO in October 2024 raised about 27,870 crore, while LIC's issue in May 2022 was worth 20,557 crore.

Mint reported in July that Jio has begun marketing for its planned listing, while the Securities and Exchange Board of India settled all legal cases against NSE last week, clearing the way for another mega listing.

The timing is significant as India's IPO market appears to be emerging from months of valuation resets and global uncertainty. Bankers expect successful marquee listings to improve investor confidence, provide pricing benchmarks for large issuers and unlock a crowded pipeline of companies awaiting market conditions to stabilize.

Also Read | FPIs avoid IPOs, pivot to block deals amid high valuations, says Kotak's Ramesh

"We are seeing a clear revival in IPO activity as market volatility has moderated and investor confidence has improved. Several companies that had deferred launches due to global uncertainty are now actively preparing to access the market," said Raghav Gupta, joint CEO, IIFL Capital.

He added that the pipeline of companies that have either filed or are preparing to file is among the strongest in recent years.

"If market conditions remain supportive, total capital raised could approach or even exceed last year's levels. More importantly, we expect higher quality issuers and a wider sector mix, which would make this cycle more sustainable," Gupta said.

Emails sent to Jio and NSE on Friday did not elicit a response till the time of publishing.

Momentum builds

They will join a growing list of companies such as SBI Funds Management, Manipal Health, Indo-IMM, Cube Highways and Juniper Green Energy that have gone public in recent weeks. According to Prime Database, July saw 12 companies raise 28,584 crore through IPOs—the highest monthly fundraising so far this year.

Since January, around 40 companies have raised 51,576 crore, with more than half of that amount coming in July. They include Fractal Analytics, Shadowfax Technologies, Aye Finance, CleanMax Energy, Turtlemint Fintech and Sedemac Mechatronics, according to Prime Database.

In recent years, IPO activity has been concentrated in the latter part of the year, with the first half often disrupted by macroeconomic uncertainties such as covid-19, wars and tariffs, said Prime Database managing director Pranav Haldea.

"With DII increasingly playing a huge role," he added, "listing activity has sustained through December."

The current pipeline spans financial services, healthcare, consumer, manufacturing, technology and new-age businesses, including Dhoot Transmissions, Zepto, Shiprocket, PhonePe, Oyo and Milky Mist.

Also Read | Jio, NSE IPOs set stage for new record! Here are the 5 largest issues

Valuation hurdle

Not all IPO-bound companies, however, are rushing to market. Several are reassessing timing as market volatility has compressed valuations and altered issue sizes, forcing them to refile draft papers or defer listings altogether.

Quick commerce company Zepto, for instance, said last week it would raise funds through a pre-IPO private placement before proceeding with its public listing after facing steep valuation haircuts during investor roadshows.

While the regulator does not intervene in valuation pricing, "it is aggressively stress-testing the factual basis behind high-valuation narratives," said Archana Balasubramanian, partner at Agama Law Associates.

“In DRHP reviews, the strongest pushback centres on key performance indicators, related-party transactions, and vague allocations toward 'general corporate purposes.' The regulator is insisting on empirical verification from merchant bankers for operational metrics to ensure retail investors aren't buying into inflated storytelling,” she added.

Domestic support

The IPO market has navigated geopolitical conflicts, trade wars and foreign investor outflows since the start of the year, leaving domestic institutional investors (DIIs) to play a larger role in price discovery.

DIIs have pushed back against aggressive valuations in several offerings, resulting in sharp markdowns from companies' last private funding rounds. While such corrections are inevitable, companies are recalibrating issue sizes and staggering fundraising plans to better match investor demand, Gupta said.

While global investors remain selective, strong participation from DIIs and retail investors has provided a solid foundation for the IPO market, he said. Foreign capital, though selective, would further strengthen demand, particularly for well-priced, high-quality large IPOs.

Also Read | Does the mega-IPO rush in America signal the boom before a market bust?

Overall, improving domestic sentiment and the gradual return of foreign capital are expected to support the primary market in the second half.

"With about 245 DRHPs in the pipeline including 175 under Sebi observation, the volume is substantial," said Ankit Rajgarhia, partner, Bahuguna Law Associates.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNSE, Jio to launch mega listings in September; to lead India's second-half IPO revival
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