NSE, Jio to launch mega listings in September; to lead India's second-half IPO revival

MUMBAI : The highly anticipated IPOs of NSE and Jio Platforms in September are expected to revive India's public markets, paving the way for a busier second half as more companies head to the bourses, bankers and industry executives said.
MUMBAI : The highly anticipated IPOs of NSE and Jio Platforms in September are expected to revive India's public markets, paving the way for a busier second half as more companies head to the bourses, bankers and industry executives said.
Both NSE and Jio Platforms filed their draft papers in June to raise about ₹30,000-31,500 crore and ₹37,000-37,700 crore, respectively, making them India's biggest IPOs to date. By comparison, Hyundai India's IPO in October 2024 raised about ₹27,870 crore, while LIC's issue in May 2022 was worth ₹20,557 crore.
Both NSE and Jio Platforms filed their draft papers in June to raise about ₹30,000-31,500 crore and ₹37,000-37,700 crore, respectively, making them India's biggest IPOs to date. By comparison, Hyundai India's IPO in October 2024 raised about ₹27,870 crore, while LIC's issue in May 2022 was worth ₹20,557 crore.
Mint reported in July that Jio has begun marketing for its planned listing, while the Securities and Exchange Board of India settled all legal cases against NSE last week, clearing the way for another mega listing.
The timing is significant as India's IPO market appears to be emerging from months of valuation resets and global uncertainty. Bankers expect successful marquee listings to improve investor confidence, provide pricing benchmarks for large issuers and unlock a crowded pipeline of companies awaiting market conditions to stabilize.
"We are seeing a clear revival in IPO activity as market volatility has moderated and investor confidence has improved. Several companies that had deferred launches due to global uncertainty are now actively preparing to access the market," said Raghav Gupta, joint CEO, IIFL Capital.
He added that the pipeline of companies that have either filed or are preparing to file is among the strongest in recent years.
"If market conditions remain supportive, total capital raised could approach or even exceed last year's levels. More importantly, we expect higher quality issuers and a wider sector mix, which would make this cycle more sustainable," Gupta said.
Emails sent to Jio and NSE on Friday did not elicit a response till the time of publishing.
Momentum builds
They will join a growing list of companies such as SBI Funds Management, Manipal Health, Indo-IMM, Cube Highways and Juniper Green Energy that have gone public in recent weeks. According to Prime Database, July saw 12 companies raise ₹28,584 crore through IPOs—the highest monthly fundraising so far this year.
Since January, around 40 companies have raised ₹51,576 crore, with more than half of that amount coming in July. They include Fractal Analytics, Shadowfax Technologies, Aye Finance, CleanMax Energy, Turtlemint Fintech and Sedemac Mechatronics, according to Prime Database.
In recent years, IPO activity has been concentrated in the latter part of the year, with the first half often disrupted by macroeconomic uncertainties such as covid-19, wars and tariffs, said Prime Database managing director Pranav Haldea.
"With DII increasingly playing a huge role," he added, "listing activity has sustained through December."
The current pipeline spans financial services, healthcare, consumer, manufacturing, technology and new-age businesses, including Dhoot Transmissions, Zepto, Shiprocket, PhonePe, Oyo and Milky Mist.
Valuation hurdle
Not all IPO-bound companies, however, are rushing to market. Several are reassessing timing as market volatility has compressed valuations and altered issue sizes, forcing them to refile draft papers or defer listings altogether.
Quick commerce company Zepto, for instance, said last week it would raise funds through a pre-IPO private placement before proceeding with its public listing after facing steep valuation haircuts during investor roadshows.
While the regulator does not intervene in valuation pricing, "it is aggressively stress-testing the factual basis behind high-valuation narratives," said Archana Balasubramanian, partner at Agama Law Associates.
“In DRHP reviews, the strongest pushback centres on key performance indicators, related-party transactions, and vague allocations toward 'general corporate purposes.' The regulator is insisting on empirical verification from merchant bankers for operational metrics to ensure retail investors aren't buying into inflated storytelling,” she added.
Domestic support
The IPO market has navigated geopolitical conflicts, trade wars and foreign investor outflows since the start of the year, leaving domestic institutional investors (DIIs) to play a larger role in price discovery.
DIIs have pushed back against aggressive valuations in several offerings, resulting in sharp markdowns from companies' last private funding rounds. While such corrections are inevitable, companies are recalibrating issue sizes and staggering fundraising plans to better match investor demand, Gupta said.
While global investors remain selective, strong participation from DIIs and retail investors has provided a solid foundation for the IPO market, he said. Foreign capital, though selective, would further strengthen demand, particularly for well-priced, high-quality large IPOs.
Overall, improving domestic sentiment and the gradual return of foreign capital are expected to support the primary market in the second half.
"With about 245 DRHPs in the pipeline including 175 under Sebi observation, the volume is substantial," said Ankit Rajgarhia, partner, Bahuguna Law Associates.