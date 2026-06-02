Companies turn to private market deals amid IPO slowdown, says Deloitte's Berry

Mumbai: Global uncertainty and a softer initial public offering (IPO) market are pushing more companies toward private market transactions, even though investors take longer to close deals amid a sharper scrutiny of valuations and earnings resilience, a senior executive at Deloitte South Asia said.
“There may be more activity but fewer deal closures in the near term,” Rohit Berry, president-strategy, risk and transactions-at Deloitte South Asia said in an interview with Mint.
While companies continue to believe in India's long-term growth story, many are choosing to wait out the current turbulence before tapping public markets, creating opportunities for private equity, private credit and strategic investors. "A difficult or an uncertain IPO market may not be bad news for private M&A (merger and acquisition), private equity or private credit-led transactions," Berry told Mint.