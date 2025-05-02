InMobi, Zetwerk founders turn to debt to raise stake

Founders have an inside view of how things are going within the company, said Kashyap Chanchani, co-founder and managing partner at investment bank Rainmaker Group. “The cost of capital of debt is 12-14%, return on equity is 25-30%," Chanchani said, referring to the increasing trend among startup founders hiking stakes in their companies by raising debt. Founders might as well invest further in their own company, as it is an asset class they understand best, Chanchani said.