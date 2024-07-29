IPO-bound Ola Electric slashes valuation to $4 billion
Summary
- The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company plans to raise ₹6,146 crore by selling investors an ecosystem-led electric vehicle growth story, with investments in making cells and components.
Mumbai: Ola Electric’s public offer will open for subscription on Friday with a price band of ₹72-76 per share, valuing the company at $4 billion ( ₹33,522 crore) at the upper end, a sharp discount to the $5.4 billion valuation it commanded in its last private funding round in September.