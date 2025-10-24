IPO-bound MTR parent Orkla bets on ‘local’ as rivals go for national play
Norwegian firm Orkla, which owns packaged food and spices brands MTR and Great Eastern, is raising over ₹1,600 crore in a public listing next week. MD & CEO Sanjay Sharma said the company will focus on catering to local tastes and preferences as it expands MTR and Great Eastern into new categories.
Mumbai: Norwegian conglomerate Orkla, which owns ready-to-cook and spices brands MTR, Great Eastern and Rasoi Magic, will stay focused on growing its brands in their home states and catering to local consumer preferences as their primary driver of growth, Orkla India's chief executive officer Sanjay Sharma said.