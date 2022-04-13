IPO-bound Pine Labs acquires majority stake in payment solutions firm Mosambee

In February, Mosambee acquired buy-now-pay-later (BNPL)-focused payment startup Benow to deepen its presence across the country. The company had then claimed its revenue has jumped from ₹2 crore to around ₹140 crore in four years. Amidst the pandemic, the payments company claimed it had registered 25% growth during the fiscal year 2021 and plans to further achieve 50% growth in FY22.