IPO-bound Tata Capital plans to raise share of used vehicle loans. Here's why
Summary
Tata Motors Finance merged into Tata Capital about four months ago to simplify business, achieve scale and exploit synergies. But all has not gone as planned. That has prompted Tata Capital to realign its portfolio. Here's what prompted this change…
Mumbai. As it prepares to go public next month, Tata Capital Ltd plans to reduce its reliance on financing new vehicles and increase the share of advances for used automobiles to mitigate the higher cost of bad loans it inherited from Tata Motors Finance Ltd.
