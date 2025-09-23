Tata Capital, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd, filed its draft share sale prospectus in August and, according to reports, is expected to list in October. The company is looking to raise $2 billion, while promoter Tata Sons seeks to sell up to 230 million shares, and International Finance Corporation is looking to offload up to 35.8 million shares. The IPO also includes a fresh issue of 210 million shares.