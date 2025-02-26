Companies
Top secret: IPO-bound startups may opt for confidential filings to keep options open, sensitive information under wraps
SummaryThe ongoing market volatility is an additional reason for confidential filings by companies planning IPOs.
Companies, especially startups, may increasingly be pursuing the path of confidential IPO filings to keep their listing timelines flexible and manage market volatility, people familiar with the public markets said.
