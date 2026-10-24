IRDAI to examine LIC agents’ demands as LIAFI opposes key distribution reforms ahead of October 25 deadline

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is set to examine seven key demands from the Life Insurance Agents’ Federation of India (LIAFI) as the agents’ body pushes back against nearly every major proposal in the regulator’s planned overhaul of insurance distribution norms. The review comes just ahead of the October 25 deadline for stakeholder feedback on the consultation paper titled “Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution.”

What LIAFI is seeking LIAFI has opposed core elements of the proposed framework, including commission caps, public disclosure of individual agents’ payouts, and provisions that would allow recovery of commissions in cases of alleged mis-selling. The federation has instead sought higher first-year and renewal commissions, arguing that the draft changes risk further squeezing agents’ already modest earnings.

Specifically, LIAFI has proposed a graded first-year commission structure linked to the premium-paying term: 27 percent for policies of five to nine years, 30 percent for 10–14 years, and 35 percent for terms of 15 years and above. For renewals, it has asked for 7.5 percent from the second to the sixth policy year and 6 percent from the seventh year until maturity. The body says agents’ responsibilities go well beyond the initial sale and include premium collection, servicing, policy revival, nominations, and claims.

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Why agents are concerned The demands come against a backdrop of limited earnings. LIC agents earn an average monthly commission of ₹16,774, while LIC’s commission expenditure declined 4.55 percent in FY26. Individual agents account for around 93 percent of LIC’s life insurance business. LIAFI has pointed to rising costs of travel, communication, digital tools, customer meetings, and office maintenance, and has noted that commissions on some LIC policies dropped to as low as 7 percent from October 2024 after earlier regulatory changes.

The federation has also strongly opposed automatic commission clawbacks based solely on a complaint, policy surrender, lapse, or cancellation. It has called for equal scrutiny of banks, brokers, and corporate agents, and has requested grandfathering and transition provisions so that existing business and ongoing servicing responsibilities are protected. Secretary General B. Markandeyulu has stressed that “any substantial reduction in the earnings potential of agents could discourage new entrants and adversely affect the existing agency force.”

IRDAI’s position Notably, IRDAI has received the representation and will factor the demands into its final guidelines. However, the regulator is unlikely to reverse the broader direction of the reforms, though it may tweak specific provisions based on feedback.