Companies
Ireda eyes overseas lending, borrowing from green funds via GIFT City arm
Summary
- The renewable energy company will finance solar component manufacturing and green hydrogen businesses in India through the subsidiary, which would largely cater to export demand, says CMD Pradip Kumar Das.
Gandhinagar: State-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) is looking at making a foray into financing projects abroad through its GIFT City subsidiary along with raising finance from international green funds.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more