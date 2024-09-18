"We will come to the market by the end of this year. We need fresh equity of about ₹4,500-5,000 crore. When we raise equity the stake of government of India will reduce. For that we have requested them to allow us to sell up to 10%. It depends upon the government how much stake sale they allow. We hope to get to get the approval soon," he said on the sidelines of RE Invest 2024, adding that the company may be able raise more than the targeted ₹5,000 crore.