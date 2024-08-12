Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 12 2024 10:03:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.25 -0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 814.30 -1.20%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,074.40 0.65%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 402.60 -1.85%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,158.05 -1.19%
Business News/ Companies / IRFC Q1 results live updates: Railway PSU to announce earnings today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IRFC Q1 results live updates: Railway PSU to announce earnings today

1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Written By Riya R Alex

IRFC Q1 results live updates: The company will announce the quarterly results on August 12. In the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY 24), the net profit went down by 6.3%

IRFC Q1 results live updates: The company to announce earnings on August 12.Premium
IRFC Q1 results live updates: The company to announce earnings on August 12.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is scheduled to announce quarterly results for Q1 FY 25 on August 12. In the same quarter previous year, Q1 FY 24, the Railway PSU posted a 6.3%  decline in its net profit on an year-on year basis at 1,556.6 crore. The company launched its initial public offering (IPO) on January 18, 2021 and got listed on National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange on January 29, 2021.

12 Aug 2024, 10:00:19 AM IST

IRFC Q1 results live  updates: Performance of Railway stocks

Government investment is expected to boost the operations of railway PSUs, as Mint reported on August 10. Therefore is expected that in the  medium to long term quarterly numbers of the state-owned railway companies in upcoming quarters may improve. 

Seema Srivastava, Senior Equity Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Due to policy paralysis, PSU stocks, including railway PSUs, received a beating after the below estimated Q1 results 2024. Now, state-owned companies are expected to operate in full swing, and this new railway project announcement is a glaring example of this."

 

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue