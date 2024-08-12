Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is scheduled to announce quarterly results for Q1 FY 25 on August 12. In the same quarter previous year, Q1 FY 24, the Railway PSU posted a 6.3% decline in its net profit on an year-on year basis at ₹1,556.6 crore. The company launched its initial public offering (IPO) on January 18, 2021 and got listed on National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange on January 29, 2021.
IRFC Q1 results live updates: Performance of Railway stocks
Government investment is expected to boost the operations of railway PSUs, as Mint reported on August 10. Therefore is expected that in the medium to long term quarterly numbers of the state-owned railway companies in upcoming quarters may improve.
Seema Srivastava, Senior Equity Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Due to policy paralysis, PSU stocks, including railway PSUs, received a beating after the below estimated Q1 results 2024. Now, state-owned companies are expected to operate in full swing, and this new railway project announcement is a glaring example of this."