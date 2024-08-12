Hello User
IRFC Q1 results live updates: Railway PSU to announce earnings today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Written By Riya R Alex

IRFC Q1 results live updates: The company will announce the quarterly results on August 12. In the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY 24), the net profit went down by 6.3%

IRFC Q1 results live updates: The company to announce earnings on August 12.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is scheduled to announce quarterly results for Q1 FY 25 on August 12. In the same quarter previous year, Q1 FY 24, the Railway PSU posted a 6.3%  decline in its net profit on an year-on year basis at 1,556.6 crore. The company launched its initial public offering (IPO) on January 18, 2021 and got listed on National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange on January 29, 2021.

12 Aug 2024, 10:00 AM IST IRFC Q1 results live  updates: Performance of Railway stocks

Government investment is expected to boost the operations of railway PSUs, as Mint reported on August 10. Therefore is expected that in the  medium to long term quarterly numbers of the state-owned railway companies in upcoming quarters may improve. 

Seema Srivastava, Senior Equity Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Due to policy paralysis, PSU stocks, including railway PSUs, received a beating after the below estimated Q1 results 2024. Now, state-owned companies are expected to operate in full swing, and this new railway project announcement is a glaring example of this."

 

