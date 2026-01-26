IRFC explores some Swiss franc swap to cut dollar risk
To address currency volatility, IRFC is considering converting part of its dollar loans into Swiss francs and diversifying its funding sources. With nearly $8 billion in overseas exposure, the company is also exploring refinancing metro rail projects, aiming to improve earnings.
New Delhi: Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC) is reworking its foreign-currency borrowing mix, exploring a plan to swap part of its dollar-denominated loans into Swiss francs to limit foreign exchange losses and lower funding costs amid a free fall in the rupee against the greenback. The move reflects how the government's rail financier, which has nearly $8 billion in overseas exposure, is responding to currency volatility even as it reshapes its business beyond funding the Indian Railways.