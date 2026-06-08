US lawmakers intensify push against H-1B visas—is 2026 its death knell?

The US's H-1B visa programme is facing its strongest political pushback yet since it was launched well over three decades ago.
Since January, at least a dozen Republican lawmakers have backed four bills that seek to restrict, suspend or eventually eliminate the visa programme. This signals uncertainty for visa holders residing in the US with their families, many of them being Indians, most of whom work at information technology (IT) firms.
In the latest development, on 4 June, Chip Roy, a Republican lawmaker from Texas, proposed a bill in the House of Representatives that brought seven reforms on use of H-1B visas, which allow foreigners to temporarily work in the US in specialized domains.
As per the current norms, any employee in the US on an H-1B visa can stay up to six years and use that time to apply for a green card (permanent residency). This bill proposes to cut the stay to two years and mandates the employee to prove they plan to go back home.