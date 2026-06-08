US lawmakers intensify push against H-1B visas—is 2026 its death knell?

The US's H-1B visa programme is facing its strongest political pushback yet since it was launched well over three decades ago.
The US's H-1B visa programme is facing its strongest political pushback yet since it was launched well over three decades ago.
Since January, at least a dozen Republican lawmakers have backed four bills that seek to restrict, suspend or eventually eliminate the visa programme. This signals uncertainty for visa holders residing in the US with their families, many of them being Indians, most of whom work at information technology (IT) firms.
Since January, at least a dozen Republican lawmakers have backed four bills that seek to restrict, suspend or eventually eliminate the visa programme. This signals uncertainty for visa holders residing in the US with their families, many of them being Indians, most of whom work at information technology (IT) firms.
In the latest development, on 4 June, Chip Roy, a Republican lawmaker from Texas, proposed a bill in the House of Representatives that brought seven reforms on use of H-1B visas, which allow foreigners to temporarily work in the US in specialized domains.
As per the current norms, any employee in the US on an H-1B visa can stay up to six years and use that time to apply for a green card (permanent residency). This bill proposes to cut the stay to two years and mandates the employee to prove they plan to go back home.
The bill also sought to stymie the use of H-1B visas by IT outsourcers, which are among the 30 largest beneficiaries of such visas. To be sure, homegrown IT services firms got about 11,000 H-1B visas as of 31 March and each of them earn at least half of their revenue from the US.
“The percentage of the employer’s employees within the United States who are nonimmigrants does not exceed 5 percent,” read the proposed American White-Collar Worker Jobs Act of 2026. It also seeks to increase the salaries these companies pay to H-1B visa holders to more than what is earned by three-fourths of the population in the area of residence of these H-1B visa holders—a move likely aimed at dissuading firms from hiring cheaper labour from overseas.
This bill introduced by the Texas Congressman also raises legal concerns. “United States workers have the right not to be displaced by nonimmigrant workers," it stated. "Any United States worker who is displaced by a non-immigrant shall have a cause of action in tort in the Federal courts against those employers causing the displacement, whether directly or indirectly.”
For now, each of India's 10 top IT outsourcers have said they have increased local hiring in the US and are reducing their dependence on such visas.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd chief executive K. Krithivasan said the firm had deployed “fewer people than the number of approvals each year” and that this move was "part of a consistent reduction in dependency on visa-based talent over time.”
On the other hand, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp chief executive officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar said in an analyst call last October, that the company has “significantly reduced the dependency on visas, while increasing local hiring and our nearshore capacity” over the last several years.
Earlier proposals
This proposed bill comes two months after at least three Republican lawmakers sought to remove and pause the H-1B visa process.
On 2 January, former Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, also a Republican, introduced the ‘End H-1B Now Act’ in the US House of Representatives to "completely eliminate" the programme, with an exemption of granting up to 10,000 H-1B visas a year for medical professionals such as physicians, surgeons and nurses.
This bill proposed a gradual shift by curbing visa allowances each year until none are left—down to 10,000 in 2026 from 85,000 and keeps falling every year until the number hits zero.
And in the following month, Republican Congressman Greg Steube, a Republican lawmaker representing Florida, proposed a similar one-and-a-half-page bill. Steube introduced the EXILE (Ending Exploitative Imported Labor Exemptions) Act on 9 February. However, unlike Greene’s bill, which seeks to phase out the H-1B allowance over a 10-year period, Steube seeks to end the programme by next year itself.
And then, on 22 April, Arizona’s Republican Congressman Eli Crane introduced a bill seeking to temporarily pause the issuance of H-1B visas in a proposed bill called the ‘End H–1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026’. Crane's proposal had seven other Republican co-sponsors.
First, Crane sought to pause the issuance of H-1B visas for three years from the date of enactment of this law, and sought to reduce their maximum yearly limit from 85,000 to 25,000, adding that such visas would go to employees that are offered the highest salary, rather than the current lottery system that picks the H-1B beneficiaries. Visa-holders would have to earn more than $200,000 a year and they would not be permitted to bring their family to the US, the proposal added.
Green card curbs
This opposition comes as the US government tightens restrictions on green card applicants in the US. Last month, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services said foreign nationals applying for permanent US residency have to return to their home country, raising the uncertainty for immigrants seeking permanent residency, as the green card process can be long.
This impacts H-1B holders, as many of them live on visa extensions while applying for a green card, the total limit for which is 9,800 per year. Indians account for roughly three-fourths of H-1B holders.
"US immigration law has for long been a confused tangle of conflicting policies goals that resulted in a mish-mash: the US wants to attract talent, to unify families, to prioritize security concerns, and to provide refuge from political and environmental strife. Not all of those goals can exist happily together," said Russell Stamets, partner at Circle of Counsels, a New Delhi-based law firm.
“In contrast, the current administration and its MAGA (Make America Great Again) base are super clear: they want to drastically reduce immigration to the US, except for a small group of preferred, mostly white immigrants,” Stamets added. "They are ruthlessly pursuing that goal at multiple levels, cutting off access to health care, schooling, legal work, and generally making life untenable for immigrants. There’s no secret what the policy goals are."
He added that these are just proposed laws and that they are expected to encounter opposition from civic bodies, industry, and other US lawmakers, as it might hurt the country’s economic growth.