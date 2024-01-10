Is America’s Ultra-Processed Diet That Bad? Big Food Fights Back
Jesse Newman , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Jan 2024, 04:44 PM IST
SummaryMakers of goods from ice cream to pasta sauce are pushing back as the U.S. government probes the health effects of heavily processed food.
Move over GMOs and high-fructose corn syrup. There is a new phrase making the food industry pucker: ultra-processed foods.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less