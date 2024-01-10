Is America’s Ultra-Processed Diet That Bad? Big Food Fights Back

David Chavern, chief executive of the Consumer Brands Association, which represents major food manufacturers including Campbell Soup and General Mills, said there is no consistent, science-based definition for ultra-processed foods and that the term unfairly demonized all packaged food. “It has infiltrated hashtags and trending topics, appearing in newsfeeds as a boogeyman set on undermining consumers’ autonomy to choose what best suits their dietary needs," Chavern wrote in an opinion column in November.