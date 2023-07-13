Is big business really getting too big?

That concentration has been rising is not in question. Across America’s economy it is higher today than at any point in at least the past century (see chart 1). Out of some 900 sectors in America tracked by The Economist, the number where the four biggest firms have a market share above two-thirds has grown from 65 in 1997 to 97 by 2017. In Europe, where the data are less comprehensive, market power has been increasing for at least 20 years. Using data on western Europe’s largest economies—Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Spain—Gabor Koltay, Szabolcs Lorincz and Tommaso Valletti, three economists, find that the market share of the four largest firms grew in 73% of some 700-odd industries from 1998 to 2019. The average increase was about seven percentage points. The proportion of firms with a share above 50% increased from 16% of industries to 27% by 1998 to 2019. Britain and France saw the biggest jumps.