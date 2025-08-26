Is Dream11 parent headed for layoffs as 95% revenue hit amid govt's money games ban? What co-founder Harsh Jain says

Dream Sports co-founder Harsh Jain confirmed that there will be no layoffs despite Dream11's shift to free-to-play games following the government's ban on money-based online gaming. He said the company relies on strong internal demand for talent across its various platforms and maintains sufficient cash reserves to sustain operations for years.

"We're not interested in doing any layoffs. All the talent here is safe," Jain said in an interview with Moneycontrol on August 25.

"We are interested in building with this talent to dig ourselves out of this hole. The only way to deal with 95 per cent of your revenue being gone is to build new products that you can monetise in the future. That will always start with talent," he added.

Dream11 suspended all paid contests on its fantasy sports platform on 22 August and is now focusing solely on free-to-play online social games. The decision was prompted by India's new gaming law, which bans online money games where players deposit money in hopes of winning prizes.

Notably, 95% of the company's current revenue and all of its profits came from these cash-based contests, which are now considered illegal, the report noted.

Strong demand for talent Harsh Jain said that Dream Sports continues to see strong internal demand for talent across its current businesses, including the sports content and commerce platform FanCode, the sports experiences platform DreamSetGo, the mobile game development unit Dream Game Studios, and the fintech venture Dream Money. He also said there was growing demand for new products that the company intends to develop in the future.

Jain added that the Mumbai-based company has sufficient cash reserves to sustain its workforce and operations for several years, which he considers more than sufficient. Dream Sports posted operational revenue of ₹6,384.49 crore for FY23 compared to ₹3,841 crore in FY22.

What's next? Moving forward, the company intends to focus all its efforts on sports-related opportunities in India using artificial intelligence (AI), with particular emphasis on the creator economy.