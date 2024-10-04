Is Europe’s biggest battery maker about to run out of juice?

Europe’s great hope for battery independence is fighting for survival after the company said it was cutting 1,600 jobs and curtailing expansion plans.

Northvolt was the darling of the European cleantech industry, attracting billions in funding from the world’s biggest automakers, banks and governments. Today, as at least one investor questions its relationship with the company, its future seems bleak.

For policymakers in Brussels, the Swedish company’s success was seen as key for energy security. Being able to develop a European source of batteries would enable the EU to keep its EV ambitions alive without relying on Chinese supplies, as carmakers looked to switch away from traditional combustion engines.

The troubles at Northvolt reflect a worsening market for battery makers in Europe. Slowing demand, high costs and technical difficulties in the face of overwhelming Chinese manufacturing expansion in recent years has meant that producing batteries profitably and at scale has so far proven an insurmountable challenge for Western companies.

Launched in 2015 by former Tesla executives, Northvolt initially opened with a plant in northern Sweden to build state-of-the-art EV batteries using clean energy. The company attracted billions of dollars in investment, largely through debt. By the start of this year, it had secured some $15 billion worth of funds.

Automaker Volkswagen owns 23% of the company, with Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs and carmaker BMW also investing in the company. Volvo Cars signed a joint venture with its Swedish compatriot to collaborate on research and cell design as well as production. Northvolt signed deals for future delivery of its batteries with the European carmakers, giving it a future revenue stream against which it could borrow from other creditors.

But today, its fortunes are fading. Technical issues have mired the Arctic project. The company has managed to produce thousands of batteries, but they haven’t been up to automaker standards or met adequate volumes.

BMW pulled $2 billion of orders from Northvolt after the company was unable to meet an original deadline to deliver its batteries. “Northvolt and the BMW Group have jointly decided to focus Northvolt’s activities on the ambition of developing next-generation battery cells," a representative for BMW said. “The BMW Group has a strong continued interest in the establishment of a high-performance circular and sustainable battery cell manufacturer in Europe."

A representative for VW said that it is in close contact with Northvolt and is supporting the industrial ramping up of production lines, while Volvo said Northvolt remains part of its strategy for supply-chain diversification. Goldman Sachs didn’t provide comment.

Last week, Northvolt said it will cut 1,600 jobs in Sweden and it is abandoning efforts to double the size of its plant in Skellefteå, in northern Sweden. Last month, the company outlined a strategic review and said it was seeking a partner to produce batteries in Poland, and was also putting its lithium refinery plans on ice.

“This narrative is bigger than Northvolt. Asian manufacturers generally and Chinese manufacturers specifically are in the lead, very clearly," said Jeffrey Chamberlain, chief executive of cleantech venture-capital company Volta Energy Technologies.

A recent report from BloombergNEF showed the market is oversupplied in terms of manufacturing capacity. By 2025, BNEF estimates there will be 7.9 terawatt hours of global capacity, compared with a projected demand of 1.6 TWh. In 2023, demand totalled 950 gigawatt hours, which could have been met entirely by Chinese battery production.

“The idea that a startup can catch up and manufacture cells of equal or better quality at volume might have been viable 10 to 15 years ago, but it is increasingly becoming incredibly challenging," Chamberlain said.

Northvolt’s fate echoes that of others within the battery industry. Last year, Britishvolt, a battery production startup, collapsed due to technical issues and a lack of funding.

“It feels like recent history repeating," said Ben Kilbey, former chief communications officer at Britishvolt and founder of Bold Voodoo, a communications agency.

“Britishvolt was advised that it could make a battery factory in two global locations [the U.K. and Canada] before it had made a single cell; now Northvolt is in a pickle and having to scale back its global, vertical integration ambitions. And it’s had around EUR15 billion thrown at it. We all need to be a bit more Japanese in our approach, learn to make the rice before you make the sushi. Learn to make batteries at scale before making cute videos."

Amid the decline in demand, Volvo Car abandoned its fully EV strategy last month while Volvo Trucks said it was delaying construction of a battery plant in Sweden.

Across the border in Norway, a similar story is playing out. Freyr thought it could emulate Northvolt’s initial success, with a twist—building batteries for storage. The company, founded in 2018, figured energy produced from renewables would need to be stored in batteries at times of excess supply, to be drawn down later during periods of peak demand. It acquired a license for the new technology from Cambridge, Mass., battery maker 24M, which had been shown to work in a lab setting but was unproven at scale.

In 2022 everything changed for both companies. Across the Atlantic, the Biden administration launched the Inflation Reduction Act, which offered billions of dollars in subsidies and grants dedicated to making renewable power cheaper. Part of that included tax breaks for companies producing batteries in the U.S. or countries the U.S. had trade agreements with, such as Canada.

For both companies, the opportunity presented was huge. Building factories in North America would secure millions in federal funding while establishing a foothold that would allow them to tap into the fast-growing markets of the U.S. and Canada.

“The IRA had been launched, which basically in our opinion, made us on paper competitive against China from sort of an establishment of battery factories," said Tom Jensen, chief executive of Freyr.

In September 2023, Northvolt said it would build a factory outside Montreal and receive some $700 million from both local and national governments. Freyr too saw the opportunity, uprooting from its home in Norway and opting for the U.S. state of Georgia as it banked on the promise of state subsidies to the tune of $358 million. In just over a year and a half, and before its technology had been tested at scale, Freyr’s value shot to over $1 billion.

But like Northvolt, Freyr has been unable to prove that its technology works at scale, and has so far only succeeded in pilot trials in laboratories. “The response from China was to build a lot of [battery] capacity, which has increased and created surplus capacity in the battery market and therefore driven down prices quite significantly," Jensen said. “That is kind of the backdrop against which we find ourselves and we are adapting to."

Freyr is moving back into fundraising mode with its stock price hovering around $1, having initially gone public at $10 a share. Not a single brick has been laid at its Georgia site, the company also confirmed.

Both companies have signaled they may look to partner with Asian, possibly Chinese, battery makers and component suppliers to initially bring in revenue as they try to figure out the technical issues preventing the production process from scaling.

Northvolt says for now it is also committed to its plant in Germany and Montreal. “These projects are in line with our focus on large-scale cell manufacturing. Any potential revisions to the timelines of these projects will be confirmed during the fall," the spokesperson for Northvolt added.

Whether western battery makers will compete with their Asian counterparts remains a worry.

“There is no shortcut to battery manufacturing, and expertise is acquired from iterations of trials," said Andy Palmer, former chief executive of Aston Martin and now chair of InoBat, an Eastern European battery manufacturer that has partnered with China’s Gotion.

“To not master battery production in the context of a green revolution, is to expose the West to Eastern, and specifically Chinese, domination. The solution is either a concerted governmental [at the level of EU or U.S.] effort and/or partnerships with established Asian players."

Stephen Wilmot contributed to this article.

Write to Yusuf Khan at yusuf.khan@wsj.com and H. Claire Brown at claire.brown@wsj.com