Is Europe’s biggest battery maker about to run out of juice?

In September 2023, Northvolt said it would build a factory outside Montreal and receive some $700 million from both local and national governments. Freyr too saw the opportunity, uprooting from its home in Norway and opting for the U.S. state of Georgia as it banked on the promise of state subsidies to the tune of $358 million. In just over a year and a half, and before its technology had been tested at scale, Freyr’s value shot to over $1 billion.