Is Indian space agency being privatised? ISRO chief V Narayanan clarifies role of private sector in space missions

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has rejected speculation about privatising the space agency. Chairman V Narayanan reiterated that “people must not misinterpret that ISRO will be privatised”. He stated that a large chunk of the space agency’s budget goes to the private sector to meet surging global and domestic demand for thousands of satellites.
“The space ecosystem in the country and the country’s economy will grow, resulting in job opportunities. When a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) or Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket takes off, 75% of our budget is pumped into the private industries. The private companies are also contributing. People must not misinterpret that as ISRO will be privatised,” Narayanan was quoted as saying by The Hindu.
Speaking at a graduation ceremony at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Porur, Narayanan said the space agency was generations old and has around 56 satellites, while the demand was for thousands of satellites.
"To handle this expanding ecosystem, ISRO will handhold startups and private enterprises, transferring technological expertise to foster economic growth and generate thousands of high-tech jobs," he said at the graduation ceremony at a private university in the city on Saturday.
Narayanan further stated that the space agency would significantly expand its operations, with four functional launch pads planned by 2029.
"India will expand its space operations significantly with four functional launch pads by 2029, supported by an increasing reliance on private industry partnerships to handle commercial operations," Narayanan said.
The upcoming spaceport facility at Kulasekarapattinam will be equipped with essential infrastructure, including integration buildings, launch pads, rail-track systems, and telemetry, tracking and command systems. However, Narayanan did not provide details about the other three proposed launch pads.
ISRO aims to conduct the first uncrewed test flight for its Gaganyaan mission within the next two months, followed by two more uncrewed tests before attempting a crewed mission, Narayanan said.
"These tests will evaluate environmental control, safety systems, crew escape mechanisms, and module interiors under varying pressure, temperature, and humidity conditions."
He added that ISRO had successfully completed around 8,000 ground-based experiments for the mission, while four astronaut-designates were undergoing specialised training.
Looking ahead, Narayanan also outlined plans for Chandrayaan-5, a joint lunar mission with Japan's space agency. The mission will feature a 350-kg rover designed to conduct experiments on the lunar surface over a period of 100 days.
(With inputs from news agency PTI)
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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