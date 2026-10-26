Is Indian space agency being privatised? ISRO chief V Narayanan clarifies role of private sector in space missions

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has rejected speculation about privatising the space agency. Chairman V Narayanan reiterated that “people must not misinterpret that ISRO will be privatised”. He stated that a large chunk of the space agency’s budget goes to the private sector to meet surging global and domestic demand for thousands of satellites.
“The space ecosystem in the country and the country’s economy will grow, resulting in job opportunities. When a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) or Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket takes off, 75% of our budget is pumped into the private industries. The private companies are also contributing. People must not misinterpret that as ISRO will be privatised,” Narayanan was quoted as saying by The Hindu.
Speaking at a graduation ceremony at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Porur, Narayanan said the space agency was generations old and has around 56 satellites, while the demand was for thousands of satellites.
"To handle this expanding ecosystem, ISRO will handhold startups and private enterprises, transferring technological expertise to foster economic growth and generate thousands of high-tech jobs," he said at the graduation ceremony at a private university in the city on Saturday.
Narayanan further stated that the space agency would significantly expand its operations, with four functional launch pads planned by 2029.
"India will expand its space operations significantly with four functional launch pads by 2029, supported by an increasing reliance on private industry partnerships to handle commercial operations," Narayanan said.
The upcoming spaceport facility at Kulasekarapattinam will be equipped with essential infrastructure, including integration buildings, launch pads, rail-track systems, and telemetry, tracking and command systems. However, Narayanan did not provide details about the other three proposed launch pads.
ISRO aims to conduct the first uncrewed test flight for its Gaganyaan mission within the next two months, followed by two more uncrewed tests before attempting a crewed mission, Narayanan said.
"These tests will evaluate environmental control, safety systems, crew escape mechanisms, and module interiors under varying pressure, temperature, and humidity conditions."
He added that ISRO had successfully completed around 8,000 ground-based experiments for the mission, while four astronaut-designates were undergoing specialised training.
Looking ahead, Narayanan also outlined plans for Chandrayaan-5, a joint lunar mission with Japan's space agency. The mission will feature a 350-kg rover designed to conduct experiments on the lunar surface over a period of 100 days.
(With inputs from news agency PTI)