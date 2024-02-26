Is It Ever OK to Have an 8 a.m. Meeting?
Ann-Marie Alcántara , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Feb 2024, 01:59 PM IST
SummaryEmployees want flexibility in their work-life schedules, while employers focus on the business needs.
Your calendar is full of meetings. There are weekly check-ins, one-on-ones, hybrid planning calls, the meeting before the meeting and the meeting after the meeting. One gathering inflames passions like no other: the 8 a.m. meeting.
