Is Rakesh Gangwal buying stake in SpiceJet? Here's what we know so far
A day after it was reported that Gangwal is looking to buy a ‘sizeable’ stake in SpiceJet, a banker close to him dismissed the news while speaking to a publication.
The reports of IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal looking to buy a stake in rival airline SpiceJet led to the latter's shares surging by 20 percent at the stock market on October 13. A day later, reports citing a banker close to Gangwal said there is no such plan under consideration.