Is Roaring Kitty the internet’s Warren Buffett?

To be sure, the mania is unlikely to go as far this time around: According to Vanda Research, $16 million flowed into GameStop on Monday, compared with a peak daily inflow of $88 million on Jan. 27, 2021. “Meme stocks" are linked to the specific zeitgeist of 2021, when people were bored at home because of the Covid-19 lockdowns and suddenly received a bunch of stimulus checks from the government. Hedge funds have presumably become more cautious since, following the massive losses suffered by Gabe Plotkin’s now-defunct Melvin Capital.