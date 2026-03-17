IT firms rethink billing as artificial intelligence reshapes work

“Essentially you have a pricing model where you are partly charging for human labour, and that is very clearly called out, and partly charging for digital labour. The problem is that how do we specify digital labour, and what we have said is that the lowest common denominator for digital labour is token consumption. So, we will try and define how many tokens are consumed and have pricing linked to that,” Joshi said during the company’s post-earnings press conference on 16 January.