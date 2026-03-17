Information technology (IT) services companies are beginning to change their billing strategies to account for artificial intelligence (AI) work as the new technology increasingly takes over routine tasks.
IT firms rethink billing as artificial intelligence reshapes work
SummaryUS-based IT services company EPAM Systems Inc, and homegrown Tech Mahindra Ltd are looking to include artificial intelligence costs in billing rates and charge clients based on AI usage, instead of the traditional model of billing for engineers' time, as automation tools disrupt the industry.
Information technology (IT) services companies are beginning to change their billing strategies to account for artificial intelligence (AI) work as the new technology increasingly takes over routine tasks.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More