IT companies projected to see 30% growth in digital revenues: Report
- The Indian tech sector has been gaining prominence in terms of its contribution to the overall economy, employment, innovation, and resilience, as per the report.
Emkay Wealth Management Global Financial Services has released a note on the Indian technology funds, the investment opportunity, scale, and the fundamentals of the tech companies. The research house expects the Indian IT companies to do well on the basis of their experience over the past two decades in handling disruption, changing geographical presence, currency gains, attractive valuation, economic recovery in the west, and relatively unchanged tech spending. Emkay Wealth Management expects digital revenues for IT companies to grow in the range of 25 per cent to 30 per cent.
