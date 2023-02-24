IT companies projected to see 30% growth in digital revenues: Report

The Indian tech sector has been gaining prominence in terms of its contribution to the overall economy, employment, innovation, and resilience, as per the report. The report suggests that the relative share of the sector in India's GDP is 7.40 per cent and the share in service exports is 51 per cent and the sector employs more than five million people, and the trend of employment is gradually accelerating, and the sheer size of the employment is going to be of astounding proportions.