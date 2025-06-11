IT companies are hunting deals rather than waiting for clients to float tenders
While IT service providers, including Cognizant Technology Solutions and Zensar Technologies, said they are bagging deals through client mining efforts, peers Birlasoft Ltd and Firstsource Solutions Ltd are focusing on creating large deals.
The country’s largest information technology (IT) services companies are actively hunting for deals rather than waiting for clients to float tenders, as uncertain macroeconomic conditions and a need to outperform competition are prompting IT outsourcers to become deal hunters.