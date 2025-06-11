“See, there are two types of large deals. One, where things are coming as RFPs (request for proposals) in the market. And the second is where you have to create large deals. So the pipeline for where we are trying to proactively create large deals is very good. The pipeline for RFPs where anyway the probability of selling is very low, that is fairly muted, and that has been muted for us for quite some time," said Manish Tandon, chief executive of Zensar Technologies, during the company’s post-earnings conference on 25 April.