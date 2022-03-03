I-T dept accuses Huawei of tax evasion

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The I-T department without naming Huawei said that the group had failed to provide any substantial and appropriate justification for claims of expenses under provisions for obsolescence, warranty, debts or loans and advances
NEW DELHI :
The income tax (I-T) department has alleged Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei manipulated its books of account to reduce its taxable income in India through creation of various provisions for expenses which have little or no financial rationale, according to a person privy to the development.
In a statement on Thursday, the I-T department without naming Huawei said that the group had failed to provide any substantial and appropriate justification for claims of expenses under provisions for obsolescence, warranty, debts or loans and advances.
In what is being perceived as part of a larger economic response against China after the 2020 clashes in Ladakh, that led to the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel, Chinese firms have been under the Indian authorities’ scanner. Also, Indian tax authorities earlier issued a demand of ₹653 crore to Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd. for alleged violation of Customs Act saying the company did not include royalty and licence fee in the value of its imports.
“The Income Tax Department conducted search & seizure operations on a multinational group, engaged in distribution of telecom products and providing captive software development services, on 15.02.2022. The ultimate shareholding of the group lies with a foreign entity of a neighbouring country," the statement said.
Queries emailed to a Huawei spokesperson on Thursday afternoon remained unanswered.
The income tax department had conducted search and seizure operations on the group on February 15, across Delhi, Gurugram and Bengaluru covered the main business premises and also the residential premises of the key office bearers.
“The search action has revealed that the group has made inflated payments against receipt of technical services from its related parties outside India. The assessee company could not justify the genuineness of obtaining of such alleged technical services in lieu of which payment has been made as also the basis of determination of consideration for the same. The expenses debited by the assessee company towards receipt of such services are to the tune of Rs. 129 crore over a period of five years," the statement said and added, “Further investigations are in progress."
After the 2020 border clash between Indian and Chinese forces along the Himalayan border, New Delhi made investment inflow from companies' resident in countries with which India shares land border, under the approval route. India also banned more than 200 Chinese apps for allegedly collecting sensitive user data. India is also tightly implementing rules of origin relating to imports to ensure that Chinese goods do not get dumped here by routing shipments through other nations.
“The search action has further revealed that the group has manipulated its books of account to reduce its taxable income in India through creation of various provisions for expenses, such as provisions for obsolescence, provisions for warranty, doubtful debts/ loans & advances etc., which have little or no scientific/financial rationale," the statement said.
Given the national security risk concerns, India had earlier allowed Huawei to participate in the 5G trial after much wait. Also, a Chinese state-sponsored threat actor group known as Red Echo had targeted India’s power sector infrastructure including regional load dispatch centres (RLDCs) and state load dispatch centres (SLDCs).
On Thursday, the department said that the searches found that the group had made inflated payments against receipt of technical services from its related parties outside India. The expenses debited by the assessee company towards receipt of such services are to the tune of Rs. 129 crore over a period of five years.
“The assessee company could not justify the genuineness of obtaining of such alleged technical services in lieu of which payment has been made as also the basis of determination of consideration for the same," the department said. It also found that the group has debited more than ₹350 crore in its books of account in recent financial years towards royalty to its related party, and expenses have been incurred for the use of brand and technical know-how related intangibles.
“The group has failed to substantiate receipt of any such services/technical know-how, or the basis of quantification of royalty rate for such claim. Consequently, the rendering of services and such royalty payments become highly questionable and prima facie, disallowable as business expenses as per extant income tax law," the department noted.
It further said that evidences gathered and statements recorded during the search also reveal that one of the group entities engaged in providing software development services, has been disclosing lower net margins from the related parties, by claiming its operation to be of low-end nature. But evidence showed that the entity has been rendering significant services or operations of high-end nature, and suppression of income of Rs400 crore has been detected.
