Breaking News
I-T Dept moves Bombay HC against tribunal order in favour of LIC in ₹4,993 crore tax disputes
The issue is related to two tax dispute cases pertaining to amounts of ₹1,838.8 crore and ₹3,153.9 crore, respectively. Both the cases are related to the assessment year 2013-14
The Income Tax Department has approached the Bombay High Court to challenge a tribunal order that ruled in favour of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in tax dispute cases involving a cumulative amount of ₹4,993 crore.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message