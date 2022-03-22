I-T dept raids at real estate giant Hiranandani Group's premises: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hiranandani faces scrutiny over allegations of tax evasions. The tax authorities are carrying out searches at multiple locations linked to the top official of the group.
Mumbai-based realty developer, Hiranandani Group is said to be under the Income Tax department radar. The tax department is currently conducting searches in some 24-25 locations of the Group namely Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, news agency ANI reported.
