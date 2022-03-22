I-T dept raids at real estate giant Hiranandani Group's premises: Report

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai-based realty developer, Hiranandani Group is said to be under the Income Tax department radar. The tax department is currently conducting searches in some 24-25 locations of the Group namely Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, news agency ANI reported.

More details awaited